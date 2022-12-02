Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Holdings Cut by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,596,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,342,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 177,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,047. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

