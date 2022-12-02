CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

