CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in November

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 756,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.0 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.84 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

