Cowen Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 6.3 %
VSCO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
