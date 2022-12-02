Cowen Boosts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $45.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

VSCO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

