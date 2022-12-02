Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

