Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

