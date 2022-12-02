Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

