Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,293,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000,000 after purchasing an additional 706,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

