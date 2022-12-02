Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.