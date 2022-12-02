Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 858 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $334.95 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.67.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

