Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up about 1.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

COUP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

