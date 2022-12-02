Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.0% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.49. 62,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,131. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

