Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 48.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
