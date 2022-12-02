Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.01. 680,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,671. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.