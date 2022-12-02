Contrasting SeqLL (SQL) and Its Peers

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SeqLL to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SeqLL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeqLL Competitors 182 1019 1605 56 2.54

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.46%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SeqLL has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeqLL’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% SeqLL Competitors -308.24% -27.94% -17.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 -$3.70 million -1.23 SeqLL Competitors $1.17 billion $358.66 million -50.05

SeqLL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL. SeqLL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL competitors beat SeqLL on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

