Contrasting Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.97 -$6.51 million $0.12 63.33 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 7.70 $102.43 million $0.71 23.97

Volatility & Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 3.22% 1.36% 0.54% Broadstone Net Lease 30.33% 4.06% 2.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Empire State Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 2 0 2.40

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

