Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNXA remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 175,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,353. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27.
Insider Activity at Connexa Sports Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $61,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Connexa Sports Technologies
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connexa Sports Technologies (CNXA)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.