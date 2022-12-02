COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of COMSP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.