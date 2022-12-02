COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
Shares of COMSP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.
COMSovereign Company Profile
