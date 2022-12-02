Compound Price Tops $38.14 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $38.14 or 0.00224344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $277.14 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.41187701 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $15,739,685.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

