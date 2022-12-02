Comparing NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chegg and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 4 0 2.29 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

95.6% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Chegg has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $776.27 million 4.84 -$1.46 million $1.48 20.24 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.44 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 37.58% 7.19% 2.55% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chegg beats NaaS Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

