Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.35. 524,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

