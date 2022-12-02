Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 214,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 29,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,967. The company has a market capitalization of $859.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

