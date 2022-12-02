Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.87. 270,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,579,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

