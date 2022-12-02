Collins Foods Limited (CKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 4th.

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.17.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Drew O’Malley 95,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. In other news, insider Drew O’Malley 95,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. Also, insider Robert Kaye acquired 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.78 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$39,610.38 ($26,406.92).

About Collins Foods

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 261 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 17 franchised KFC restaurants in Germany, and 45 franchised KFC in the Netherlands; 20 Taco Bell restaurants, including 13 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, and 1 in western Australia; and 66 franchised Sizzler restaurants in Thailand and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.