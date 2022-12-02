Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,232.90 or 0.07272929 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $791.02 million and $7.73 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.55 or 0.30844331 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

