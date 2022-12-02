Coin98 (C98) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $52.17 million and $25.66 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.06 or 0.01725493 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00033361 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.21 or 0.01797278 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

