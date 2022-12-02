Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

