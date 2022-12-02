CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $25,536.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

