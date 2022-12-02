Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.30 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $65.30 million and $200,429.97 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

