Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

CLVLY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

