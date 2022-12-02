Clint Sever Sells 22,725 Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $70,674.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Health alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $49,249.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $47,340.72.

On Thursday, November 10th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $105,056.16.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $101,589.84.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,492.10.

On Thursday, September 29th, Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,712.60.

Cue Health Stock Down 6.6 %

Cue Health stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 358,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35. Cue Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $16.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Cue Health to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Cue Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,927,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.