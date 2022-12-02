Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $98,218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

