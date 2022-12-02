ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,724,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,724,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 460,537 shares of company stock worth $13,337,498.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $30.12 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.