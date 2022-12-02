Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 2%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.71). 1,615,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,042,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.90 ($0.73).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.37. The company has a market capitalization of £366.26 million and a PE ratio of 867.96.
Civitas Social Housing Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael Wrobel purchased 79,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,242.37).
About Civitas Social Housing
Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.
