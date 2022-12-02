Citigroup Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.79.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $334.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

