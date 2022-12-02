Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 748,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 31.1% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 541,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,057,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.