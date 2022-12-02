Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CING. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cingulate Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,055. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregg Wm Givens acquired 85,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,318 shares in the company, valued at $135,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 74,500 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $113,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,173 shares of company stock worth $200,710. 31.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cingulate by 124.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

