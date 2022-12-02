CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CINC opened at $12.42 on Monday. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 33.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the third quarter worth $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 82.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.