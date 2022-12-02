Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNNB remained flat at $14.82 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

