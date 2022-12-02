CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Shares Down 0.3%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.52. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 5,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.55.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.59.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.