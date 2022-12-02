Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $220.00

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $219.48, with a volume of 67285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

