Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.35 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.80.

Shares of TSE CHR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 80,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.79 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

