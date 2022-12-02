China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the October 31st total of 1,142,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,972.0 days.

China Overseas Property Price Performance

Shares of CNPPF remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

