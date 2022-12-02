Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 621,407 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 503,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKEW remained flat at $89.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,022. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $102.30.

