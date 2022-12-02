Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

CHKP traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.48. 9,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,463. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

