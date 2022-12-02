CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFEW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

