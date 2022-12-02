Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Down 4.6%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 13,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.