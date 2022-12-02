Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Down 4.6%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 13,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Insider Activity at Cerus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

