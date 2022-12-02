Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) PT Raised to $76.00 at Lake Street Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $61.13.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

