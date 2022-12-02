CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Update

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENAQ Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 3,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. CENAQ Energy has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

