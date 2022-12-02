Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $0.99

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005852 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.91 million and approximately $353,785.76 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,265,504 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

